Senate Democrats block security bill with immigration restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday sank a Republican plan to use a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spending bill to block President Barack Obama’s immigration actions, setting up a month-end showdown over the agency’s funding.

More than 40 Democrats voted against the DHS measure in a procedural vote, denying it the 60 votes it needed to move to final passage. Senate Democrats have demanded a “clean” DHS funding bill that strips out the immigration restrictions passed by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last month.

Current spending authority for DHS, which spearheads domestic counterterrorism efforts and secures U.S. borders, airports and coastal waters, will expire on Feb. 27.