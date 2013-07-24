FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says it expects Congress to pass immigration overhaul
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 24, 2013 / 12:24 PM / in 4 years

White House says it expects Congress to pass immigration overhaul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Diana Mendez (R), 39 and Ana Hernandez, 11, shelter from the sun at a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday that he expects Congress will pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill that President Barack Obama will sign into law.

While Republicans in the House of Representatives have balked at key provisions of a sweeping reform law passed by the Senate, Carney said he believes “enough pressure will be brought to bear on House Republicans that they will act, and we will see comprehensive immigration reform arrive on the president’s desk so that he can sign it.”

Appearing on CNN, Carney said the Republican-led House will be pressed to act “because there’s a coalition ... of business leaders, of labor leaders, of church, faith leaders, of law enforcement leaders who say we need to do this for our economy and for our middle class.”

The Senate has passed a sweeping, bipartisan immigration bill that includes a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. Republican opponents have called the measure an “amnesty” that would reward lawbreakers and attract more illegal immigrants.

Reporting by Vicki Allen; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.