Obama's immigration action 'squarely within the bounds' of powers: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s actions to give relief from deportation to certain undocumented immigrants were “squarely within the bounds of his authority,” White House spokesman Brandi Hoffine said on Tuesday after a court ruled against the White House.

“Today, two judges of the Fifth Circuit chose to misinterpret the facts and the law in denying the government’s request for a stay,” Hoffine said in a statement.

“As the powerful dissent from Judge Higginson recognizes, President Obama’s immigration executive actions are fully consistent with the law,” she said.