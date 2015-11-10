FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House confident in legal power of immigration reform actions
November 10, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 2 years ago

White House confident in legal power of immigration reform actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration believes strongly in the legal power of its executive actions on immigration reforms, despite an appeals court decision that blocked their implementation, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We continue to believe strongly in the legal power of the arguments we’ve been making for nearly a year now about the importance of giving our law enforcement officials the discretion to implement our immigration laws in a way that focuses on those who pose a genuine threat to our national security or to our communities,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

