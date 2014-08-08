FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: number of Central American migrant children is decreasing
#Politics
August 8, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

White House: number of Central American migrant children is decreasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view inside the first detention center specifically for mothers recently arriving from Central America with children in Karnes City, Texas, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Forsyth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A recent surge in migrant children from Central America across the U.S. border has eased, but the numbers are still high compared to historical standards, and could rise again once the weather cools down, the White House said on Friday.

“Historical trends also indicate that as the weather cools and as we enter the fall and winter season, traditionally the rates of apprehension - the rates of those who attempt to illegally enter the country - go back up,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Rebecca Elliott; Editing by Sandra Maler

