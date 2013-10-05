FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man who set himself on fire near monuments in Washington dies
October 5, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

Man who set himself on fire near monuments in Washington dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police officers investigate the scene where a man set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Capitol building on the U.S. National Mall in Washington, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man who set himself on fire in the heart of the U.S. capital as tourists and joggers watched in horror has died from his injuries, a Washington police spokesman said on Saturday.

The man who set himself on fire on Friday afternoon died that night, D.C. police spokesman Araz Alali said.

“Due to the severity and the nature of his injuries, he’s not been identified,” Alali said.

Police responded to an emergency call on Friday on the National Mall, which is lined with Washington’s famed Smithsonian museums and national monuments.

Bystanders used their shirts to tamp down the flames on the man, police and witnesses said.

The man was conscious when he was taken to Washington Hospital Center. A helicopter landed in the middle of the Mall to transport him.

The apparent self-immolation in the heart of Washington’s tourist area rattled the city a day after a car chase that began at the White House ended in a fatal shooting outside the U.S. Capitol.

Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Greg McCune and Vicki Allen

