Michelle Obama's inaugural fashion: Thom Brown, J. Crew
January 21, 2013 / 2:32 PM / 5 years ago

Michelle Obama's inaugural fashion: Thom Brown, J. Crew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obamaarrive at St. John's Church for a service prior to inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Michelle Obama chose a Thom Browne coat and dress for President Barack Obama’s inauguration events on Monday.

The fabric of the navy blue coat and dress was developed based on the style of a man’s silk tie, according to the first lady’s office.

Her belt is from J. Crew and she wore a necklace designed by Cathy Waterman. She also wore J. Crew shoes.

“At the end of the inaugural festivities, the outfit and accompanying accessories will go to the National Archives,” the first lady’s office said.

Obama’s older daughter, Malia, was wearing a J.Crew ensemble while his younger one, Sasha, was wearing a Kate Spade coat and dress.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

