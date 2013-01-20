FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama sworn in for second term in White House ceremony
January 20, 2013 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

Obama sworn in for second term in White House ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden (C) listen to taps being played after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was sworn in for a second term in office on Sunday in a small, private ceremony in the White House’s Blue Room.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who leads the U.S. Supreme Court, administered the oath of office to the president, repeating a role he took in 2009, when Obama became the first black president of the United States.

Obama’s swearing-in, witnessed by family, met the constitutional requirement that he take the oath on January 20. He will repeat the procedure in a public ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jackie Frank

