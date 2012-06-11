Geithner to visit India for economic talks in June

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will meet India’s finance minister in Delhi in June to strengthen economic and financial ties between the two countries, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Geithner and Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee are expected to discuss the implementation of financial sanctions against Iran, as well as reforms for deepening India’s capital markets, the U.S. Treasury said.

The June 27-28 meetings will also include discussions with India’s central bank, Reserve Bank of India, and Indian business leaders.