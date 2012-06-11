FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geithner to visit India for economic talks in June
June 11, 2012 / 8:54 PM / 5 years ago

Geithner to visit India for economic talks in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will meet India’s finance minister in Delhi in June to strengthen economic and financial ties between the two countries, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Geithner and Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee are expected to discuss the implementation of financial sanctions against Iran, as well as reforms for deepening India’s capital markets, the U.S. Treasury said.

The June 27-28 meetings will also include discussions with India’s central bank, Reserve Bank of India, and Indian business leaders.

Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Kenneth Barry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
