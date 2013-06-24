FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Kerry says does not know Snowden's travel plans
June 24, 2013 / 10:44 AM / in 4 years

U.S. Kerry says does not know Snowden's travel plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday the United States does not know the intended travel destination of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden after he was allowed to leave Hong Kong despite U.S. demands for his arrest.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Indian foreign minister in New Delhi, Kerry also said he would be deeply troubled if China and Russia had prior notice of Snowden’s travel plans.

Washington has pressed Moscow to do all in its power to expel Snowden before he gets the chance to take an expected flight to Cuba to evade prosecution in the United States for espionage.

There was no sign that Snowden was on board a Russian plane bound for Cuba as it prepared to take off on Monday, a Reuters correspondent on the plane said.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Nick Macfie

