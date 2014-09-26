FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says does not think Modi suit will distract from visit
September 26, 2014 / 2:59 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says does not think Modi suit will distract from visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during the launch of 'Make in India' campaign in New Delhi September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. civil court case brought against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not distract from his visit to the United States, a senior administration official said on Friday, adding that sitting heads of government enjoy immunity from U.S. legal suits.

“I don’t think there is any fear of the two governments being distracted,” the U.S. official told a conference call with journalists on Modi’s visit to the United States starting on Friday.

“While we cannot comment specifically on this lawsuit, I can tell you that as a general legal principle, sitting heads of government enjoy immunity from suits in American courts,” the official said.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Bill Trott

