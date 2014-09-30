FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Modi discuss trade, climate, Islamic State at White House
September 30, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Obama, Modi discuss trade, climate, Islamic State at White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and new Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed trade issues, climate change, and the fight against Islamic State militants during an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday, the two leaders told reporters after their meeting.

Modi said he sought Obama’s support for continued openness and ease of access for Indian services companies in the U.S. market, and said the two leaders had a candid discussion about a trade agreement reached in Bali last year.

”India supports trade facilitation. However, I also expect that we are able to find a solution that takes care of our concern on food security. I believe that it should be possible to do that,” Modi said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu

