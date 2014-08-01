FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Butter, whipped cream coat Indianapolis highway after spill
August 1, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Butter, whipped cream coat Indianapolis highway after spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morning traffic slowed to a crawl on an Indianapolis highway on Friday after a truck carrying dairy products crashed, spilling 45,000 pounds (20,400 kg) of butter, margarine and whipped cream onto the road, police said.

Crews were dispersing chemicals to remove the slippery mess from Interstate 465. Local television showed masses of boxes, opened tubs of margarine and tins of whipped cream by the side of the road.

The driver of the truck, who was not injured, told police he may have dozed off just before the crash.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu

