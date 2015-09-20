FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Award-winning gymnastics coach found dead in Indiana jail
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 20, 2015 / 9:20 PM / in 2 years

Award-winning gymnastics coach found dead in Indiana jail

Kevin Murphy

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marvin Sharp, a former USA Gymnastics coach of the year, died of an apparent suicide at the Indiana jail where he was being held on child molestation and sexual misconduct charges, officials said on Sunday.

Sharp, 49, was found dead on Saturday night in his cell at the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis, county sheriff’s spokeswoman Katie Carlson said in a statement. She did not provide details on the cause of death but said no foul play was suspected.

Sharp had coached some members of the 2008 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team, according to the website for his business, Sharp’s Gymnastics Academy in Indianapolis. He was named coach of the year for USA Gymnastics, the U.S. governing body for the sport, in 2010, the Indianapolis Star reported.

He was jailed in August after being charged with four counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, Marion County court records show. At least one of the molestation charges involved fondling a victim under the age of 14, according to the charges.

Indianapolis media outlets cited investigative reports stating that Sharp allegedly fondled a 14-year-old girl he had coached over a two-year period.

Sharp also faced federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography after thousands of pornographic images of boys and girls were found at his gym and in his home, where he lived alone, according to court documents.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.