Underground blasts in Indianapolis blow out manhole covers: report
March 19, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Underground blasts in Indianapolis blow out manhole covers: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manhole covers popped into the air and smoke billowed after a series of underground explosions in Indianapolis on Thursday morning, Indiana’s WHTR television reported.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the series of blasts, which began about 6:45 a.m.

Two to three buildings were evacuated and power was shut off in the area, said WHTR, citing Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman Rita Reith.

It was not clear what caused the blasts. Another underground explosion in the city on Monday was related to utilities, according to reports.

Fire crews and Indianapolis Power & Light responded on Monday morning and rescued one person who was stuck on an elevator, and also warned people away from the area and told them not to walk near manhole covers, the television station said.

(This story corrects name of power company in last paragraph)

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
