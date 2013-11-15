Indiana's Ball State warns that gunman reportedly seen

(Reuters) - Ball State University of Muncie, Indiana on Friday warned that an individual reported seeing a gunman on its campus and urged students and faculty to seek shelter, but said “media reports of a hostage situation” were inaccurate.

The university said on its website that “an individual in the recreation and wellness building shouted that there was a gun.” University police were assessing the situation, the college website said.

“The search of the affected facilities continues. Remain in a safe location,” the university posted on Twitter.

Indianapolis television station WTHR showed aerial video of over a dozen police cars with lights flashing stopped at an intersection on campus.

About 21,000 students are enrolled at Ball State, located in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.