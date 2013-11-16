FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunman reportedly seen on campus at Indiana's Ball State
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 16, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Gunman reportedly seen on campus at Indiana's Ball State

Brendan O'Brien

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ball State University of Muncie, Indiana, on Friday warned that an individual reported seeing a gunman on campus and urged students and faculty to seek shelter.

The college, however, said media reports of a hostage situation were inaccurate.

The university said on its website that “an individual in the recreation and wellness building shouted that there was a gun.” University police were assessing the situation, the college website said.

“The search of the affected facilities continues. Remain in a safe location,” the university has posted several times on Twitter.

Graduate student Jessica Souto told Indianapolis television station WTHR in a phone interview that she was running on the third floor, indoor track at the Human Performance Lab on campus when she saw people looking out the windows.

She said she was told to go downstairs because the building was on lockdown.

Souto said she made it to the first floor where she saw police officers putting on bullet-proof vests and ushering people away.

“It was definitely disconcerting a little bit, to not really know what’s going on and having people checking Twitter and seeing what’s going on there and having friends and family call, so it was a little scary,” Souto told the station.

WTHR showed aerial video of over a dozen police cars with lights flashing stopped at an intersection on campus.

The station also showed amateur video of police officers apparently armed with rifles walking through a concourse at a building on campus, as they searched for a gunman.

An explosion heard on campus was determined to be an accidentally discharged service weapon outside the secured perimeter of the scene, the school said on its website.

About 21,000 students are enrolled at Ball State, located in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Barbara Goldberg, David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.