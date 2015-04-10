FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana HIV outbreak tops 100 cases: state health officials
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
April 10, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Indiana HIV outbreak tops 100 cases: state health officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An HIV outbreak in southeastern Indiana related to intravenous prescription drug abuse has reached 106 confirmed and preliminary cases, state public health officials said on Friday.

As of Thursday there were 95 confirmed HIV cases and 11 preliminary cases from the outbreak in rural Scott County, some 30 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky, a state joint information center said.

Scott County has been the center of the outbreak, the biggest in the state’s history.

A short-term state-authorized needle exchange program began on Saturday in Scott County to combat the outbreak. The program authorized by Governor Mike Pence expires on April 25, but may be extended if necessary.

Needle exchange programs provide drug users with sterile needles to try to prevent infections from spreading through the sharing of contaminated needles.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.