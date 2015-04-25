FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana university cleared after report of armed person
#U.S.
April 25, 2015 / 4:34 AM / 2 years ago

Indiana university cleared after report of armed person

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Indiana university gave the all clear early on Saturday after being locked down for several hours over a reported armed person, possibly with explosives, near the school’s administration building, officials said.

Manchester University spokeswoman Anne Gregory said in an email that police had swept all the buildings and residence halls on its North Manchester campus and found no credible threats or injuries.

The university had advised students at the campus, 36 miles (58 km) west of Fort Wayne, to shelter in place late on Friday night. “Barricade yourself in a room, stay away from windows. Be quiet, silence cell. Wait for police or All-Clear,” the school said in a campus alert.

Gregory said the administration building on the 120-acre campus of the liberal arts school, which has some 1,500 students, was locked and usually unoccupied so late at night.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Mark Heinrich

