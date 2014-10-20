FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected Indiana serial killings could go back 20 years: police
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 20, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Suspected Indiana serial killings could go back 20 years: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMMOND Ind. (Reuters) - A northwest Indiana man suspected in at least seven killings of women may have killed other people in the state as far back as 20 years ago, local police said on Monday.

Hammond, Indiana, police are seeking murder charges against Darren Vann, 43, of Gary, Indiana, in connection with the strangulation of a woman on Friday night, Hammond Police Chief John Doughty told a news conference. Vann has helped lead authorities to six other bodies, Doughty added.

“It could go back as far as 20 years based on some statements we have,” Doughty said. “That’s yet to be corroborated.”

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.