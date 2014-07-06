Indiana police officer dies after late night firefight

IMPD Officer Perry Renn is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. REUTERS/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/Handout

(Reuters) - An Indianapolis police officer was killed in a late night shootout in an alley, law enforcement officials said Sunday.

Indianapolis Metro Police Department officer Perry Renn, 51, had responded to an emergency call about a shooting incident late Saturday, according to city officials.

A man armed with a gun opened fire on several police officers, who fired back. Renn was hit and evacuated to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later, law enforcement said.

“Not only was this officer attacked, but this city was attacked,” Public Safety Director Troy Riggs told an early morning news conference.

Renn, a 22-year veteran of the force, was the eighth officer shot in the line of duty over the past 18 months, Riggs said.

The 25-year-old man suspected of shooting him was also in critical condition early Sunday, according to local media.

The incident capped a violent weekend in Indiana’s capital city, according to the Indianapolis Star newspaper.

Multiple shootings were reported across the city, including an incident in which seven people were wounded, one critically, after two men opened fire on each other during Fourth of July celebrations, the newspaper said.