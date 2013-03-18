FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private jet crashes into Indiana neighborhood, two dead
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 18, 2013 / 2:50 AM / in 5 years

Private jet crashes into Indiana neighborhood, two dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A private jet crashed into several homes while trying to land at an airport in northern Indiana on Sunday, killing two people and injuring three others, officials said.

The pilot of the Beechcraft Premier 1 reported experiencing electrical problems and made repeated approaches to land at the airport in South Bend before the jet stalled and crashed, said Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory.

The jet took off from Tulsa, Oklahoma, she said.

It was not immediately clear if those killed were aboard the plane or on the ground, said Captain Philip Trent, a spokesman for the South Bend Police Department. The jet was carrying four passengers at the time of the accident, he said.

The plane clipped at least one house and damaged two others, Trent said.

“There was large fuel discharge that caused an evacuation” in the area after the crash, he added.

Pictures of the plane showed it lodged inside a house. “The fuselage and the cockpit of the plane are embedded in a residence which is structurally unsound,” Trent said.

Additional reporting by David Dawson, Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.