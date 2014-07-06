FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana police officer found fatally shot in patrol car
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 6, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Indiana police officer found fatally shot in patrol car

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Indiana police officer was discovered fatally shot in his patrol car early Sunday, state police said.

Jeffrey Westerfield, who had served on the Gary Police Department for 19 years, was on duty when he was shot by an unknown assailant, an Indiana State Police official said.

State police, federal law enforcement and dozens of officers from Gary, a city located in the southeastern Chicago metropolitan area, have launched a manhunt for the suspect, the official said.

It was unclear if Westerfield was specifically targeted in the shooting, local officials said during a news conference Sunday. His body was found in his patrol car by a fellow officer around 5:50 a.m. local time.

“Any loss of life, particularly a police officer’s loss of life, is devastating to a department, is devastating to a community,” said Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. “We will to go through every legal measure to make sure that the person who is responsible for this is held accountable,” she said.

Gary Police Chief Wade Ingram said Westerfield had responded to a call near where he was shot, but it was unclear if he made contact with anyone in the area.

The last Gary police officer killed in the line of duty was in 2007, according to the Post Tribune. The officer’s car crashed during a pursuit.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in New York; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.