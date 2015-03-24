FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four people found fatally shot in Indianapolis house
March 24, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Four people found fatally shot in Indianapolis house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Four people were found fatally shot on Tuesday morning at a ransacked home in Indianapolis, police said.

The owner of the home on the city’s north side found three women and a man dead and called authorities, Indianapolis police spokesman Rafael Diaz said. The relationship between the owner and the shooting victims was not immediately clear.

There were signs of forced entry at the house and investigators did not believe the shootings were random, Diaz said, adding police were unsure if one or more suspects were involved.

Diaz described the neighborhood where the bodies were found as a high-crime area. Police did not release the identities of the victims pending further investigation.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Peter Cooney

