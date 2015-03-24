Four people found fatally shot in Indianapolis house

(Reuters) - Four people were found fatally shot on Tuesday morning at a ransacked home in Indianapolis, police said.

The owner of the home on the city’s north side found three women and a man dead and called authorities, Indianapolis police spokesman Rafael Diaz said. The relationship between the owner and the shooting victims was not immediately clear.

There were signs of forced entry at the house and investigators did not believe the shootings were random, Diaz said, adding police were unsure if one or more suspects were involved.

Diaz described the neighborhood where the bodies were found as a high-crime area. Police did not release the identities of the victims pending further investigation.