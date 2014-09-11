FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana university lifts campus lockdown
September 11, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Indiana university lifts campus lockdown

Steve Bittenbender

1 Min Read

LOUISVILLE Ky. (Reuters) - Indiana University Southeast lifted a brief campus lockdown on Thursday, after what was thought to be a man with a gun turned out to be someone with an umbrella.

“The suspect has been located and the reported weapon has been identified as an umbrella,” the university said on its Twitter feed.

Indiana University Southeast is located in New Albany, Indiana, just across the Indiana border from Louisville, Kentucky. It is part of the multi-campus Indiana University system and has 6,442 students.

Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler

