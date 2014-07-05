FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One critical after seven shot in Indianapolis nightclub district
#U.S.
July 5, 2014 / 10:43 PM / 3 years ago

One critical after seven shot in Indianapolis nightclub district

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seven people were shot and wounded, one critically, early Saturday in an Indianapolis night club district after an argument broke out between two people, police said.

No suspects were in custody and the shooting remained under investigation, according to a Twitter posting from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 2:20 a.m. shooting apparently started after two people bumped into each other at a bar or on the sidewalk and began arguing, according to media coverage of a police press conference. A spokesman for the police department did not return calls on Saturday seeking confirmation.

The violence broke out in the city’s Broad Ripple district, a stretch of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
