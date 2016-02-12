Infrastructure alliance Argo buys gas power plant stake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argo Infrastructure Partners, an investment manager that has attracted investment from California pension fund CalSTRS, is buying a 49.9 percent equity interest in a company owning a natural gas-fired power plant in Pueblo, Colorado, it said on Friday.

The investment into a subsidiary of South Dakota-based Black Hills Corp (BKH.N) was made through Argo’s infrastructure investment platform AIA Energy North America.

Argo was started last year by JPMorgan Chase & Co’s former OECD Infrastructure Investment Fund Chief Investment Officer Jason Zibarras. Argo secured $500 million of commitments from investors including CalSTRS, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, when it formed.

The fund has now committed or invested more than half its capital.