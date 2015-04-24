FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No serious injuries after Indiana high school stage collapse
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 24, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 2 years ago

No serious injuries after Indiana high school stage collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than a dozen students injured in a stage collapse at an Indiana high school were all in good condition on Friday, a city official said.

At least 13 young performers fell through the stage when it fell out from under then during a Thursday night performance of “American Pie” at Westfield High School, 20 miles (30 km) north of Indianapolis.

“Thankfully most of the injuries seem to be minor,” said Westfield official Zachary Burton.

Burton said one student who was in critical condition on Thursday night had been upgraded.

An official at the school district declined to comment on the number of students injured and whether any of them were still hospitalized.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.