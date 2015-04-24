No serious injuries after Indiana high school stage collapse

(Reuters) - More than a dozen students injured in a stage collapse at an Indiana high school were all in good condition on Friday, a city official said.

At least 13 young performers fell through the stage when it fell out from under then during a Thursday night performance of “American Pie” at Westfield High School, 20 miles (30 km) north of Indianapolis.

“Thankfully most of the injuries seem to be minor,” said Westfield official Zachary Burton.

Burton said one student who was in critical condition on Thursday night had been upgraded.

An official at the school district declined to comment on the number of students injured and whether any of them were still hospitalized.