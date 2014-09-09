Ex-Foundry executive tipped analyst about deal: U.S. prosecutor

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former executive at Foundry Networks Inc gave an “inside edge” to a hedge fund analyst in 2008 by telling him that the data equipment maker was about to be taken over, a U.S. prosecutor said on Tuesday at the start of an insider trading trial.

David Riley, the executive, told Artis Capital Management analyst Matthew Teeple the “closely guarded secret” that Foundry would be acquired by Brocade Communications Systems Inc, prosecutor Telemachus Kasulis told the jury.

“David Riley chose to betray the company by giving Matthew Teeple that inside edge based on that inside information that Foundry had entrusted him with,” Kasulis said during opening statements in New York federal court.

But defense lawyer John Kaley said the prosecution’s case amounted to “a good story, a novel, a work of fiction.”

“There is some guesswork going on and speculation, but you will not see any direct evidence,” Kaley said.

The opening statements came in the latest trial to stem from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s campaign against insider trading on Wall Street that has resulted in the convictions of 81 people since October 2009.

The trial is the first for Bharara’s office since the July acquittal of Rengan Rajaratnam, a younger brother of convicted Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.

Riley, 48, was charged in 2013 along with Teeple, a former analyst at San Francisco-based Artis in connection with the alleged tip five days before the $3 billion Brocade deal was announced.

Teeple, 43, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit securities fraud, without an agreement to cooperate against Riley, who faces conspiracy and securities fraud charges. He hasn’t been sentenced yet. [ID:nL1N0OE1BN]

Kasulis, an assistant U.S. attorney, told jurors on Tuesday that Teeple and Riley were friends who used to work together. Riley would turn to Teeple for favors including help getting a job, raising money for a business and advice on stocks, he said.

Riley, meanwhile, began illegally telling Teeple confidential financial information about Foundry, Kasulis said. That included the Brocade merger, which Riley told Teeple about five days before it was announced, Kasulis said.

Teeple, in turn, told 15 people and his employer, Artis Capital, about the merger, prompting trading by his contacts and the hedge fund, Kasulis said. Artis alone made more than $20 million trading on Foundry, Kasulis said.

“They weren’t really guessing as David Riley gave them tomorrow’s news today,” he said.

But Kaley said Teeple had also been talking to two other Foundry employees, both of whom he said would admit to giving the analyst non-public information when they testify.

Riley had a reputation for integrity, having previously worked for the U.S. Air Force and Central Intelligence Agency by “keeping our nation’s secrets secret,” Kaley said.

“There’s no evidence Mr. Riley passed information to Mr. Teeple,” Kaley said.

The case is U.S. v. Riley, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00339.