SEC pushes for reversal of major U.S. insider trading ruling

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday supported a bid by prosecutors in New York for a shot at overturning a ruling that cleared two hedge fund managers of insider trading and limited the ability of authorities to pursue such cases.

The SEC, in a court filing, backed Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s request that the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reconsider its ruling from December reversing two hedge fund managers’ insider trading convictions.

The regulator said the decision “could negatively affect the SEC’s ability to protect investors and the markets through meritorious insider trading enforcement actions against both tippers and tippees.”

In particular, the SEC said the ruling could impede cases where a tipper’s only benefit for disclosing information was a trader’s friendship.

On Friday, Bharara’s office petitioned for a rehearing in the case of Todd Newman, a former portfolio manager at Diamondback Capital Management, and Anthony Chiasson, co-founder of Level Global Investors.

In reversing their convictions, a three-judge panel held that authorities need to prove a trader knew that the source of a tip received a benefit in exchange for the information.

The 2nd Circuit also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying it must be of “some consequence” and cannot be only friendship.

Bharara’s office, which prior to the ruling had secured 86 people’s convictions for insider trading since October 2009, has said that narrowed definition of benefit will “dramatically limit” authorities’ abilities to pursue insider trading cases.

In the decision’s wake, several defendants have sought to take advantage of it in their own cases, including ones by the SEC.

An SEC administrative judge will hear arguments Feb. 11 on whether to dismiss insider trading charges against two former Wells Fargo & Co employees, Gregory Bolan and Joseph Ruggieri, who have cited the appellate ruling.

In 2012, Newman, 50, and Chiasson, 41, were found guilty of engaging in a scheme prosecutors said reaped $72 million through trading on inside information about Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.

Prosecutors said both men traded on tips from analysts working at their hedge funds who belonged to a “corrupt circle” of investment firm analysts that traded non-public information obtained from employees at various companies.

Newman and Chiasson had been sentenced to 4-1/2 years and 6-1/2 years in prison, respectively. Their lawyers either declined comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Newman, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1837.