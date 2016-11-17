FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
U.S. spy chief declines to comment on whether Russia shared info with Americans from hacks
November 17, 2016 / 4:31 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. spy chief declines to comment on whether Russia shared info with Americans from hacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on Thursday when asked whether Russia or those responsible for hacking the Democratic Party or Democratic party organizations had shared any information with the United States or Americans over the last year and a half.

"Sir, I'd rather not respond off the top of my head and in any event this would probably best left to a classified session," James Clapper told a House intelligence committee hearing.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Yara Bayoumy

