EU has 'a ways to go' in sharing terrorism intelligence: CIA's Brennan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - European Union countries "still have a ways to go" in sharing terrorism intelligence, CIA Director John Brennan said on Thursday, months after attacks that killed hundreds in Paris and Brussels.

The Central Intelligence Agency and the European Union’s Counter-Terrorism Group have been discussing ways to improve the sharing of intelligence on terrorist threats in the wake of the attacks, Brennan told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

While EU governments have made important progress, “they still have a ways to go” in developing sharing mechanisms, he said.