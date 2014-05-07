FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC member urges delay to 'net neutrality' vote
#Politics
May 7, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC member urges delay to 'net neutrality' vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel testifies before the House Communications and Technology panel on Capitol Hill in Washington December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of the Democratic members of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday urged delay “by at least a month” of the agency’s May 15 vote to propose new “net neutrality” rules that regulate how Internet providers manage web traffic.

“While I recognize the urgency to move ahead and develop rules with dispatch, I think the greater urgency comes in giving the American public opportunity to speak right now, before we head down this road,” FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said in her remarks prepared for delivery at the meeting of Chief Officers of State Library Agencies in Washington.

“I believe that rushing headlong into a rulemaking next week fails to respect the public response to his proposal.”

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
