FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FCC chairman says 'must take the time' on net neutrality rules
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2014 / 4:03 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FCC chairman says 'must take the time' on net neutrality rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Monday welcomed President Barack Obama’s comments on his work on new Internet traffic, or “net neutrality,” rules, saying the agency “must take the time” to set the rules once and for all.

Obama on Monday pressured the FCC to toughen its planned Internet traffic rules, saying higher-fee “fast lanes” should be banned and Internet providers should be overseen similarly to public utilities.

Wheeler reiterated that he, too, opposed Internet fast lanes or traffic prioritization deals that may harm consumers.

“The more deeply we examined the issues around the various legal options, the more it has become plain that there is more work to do,” he said in a statement.

“The reclassification and hybrid approaches before us raise substantive legal questions. ... We must take the time to get the job done correctly, once and for all, in order to successfully protect consumers and innovators online.”

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.