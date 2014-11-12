U.S. House subcommittee to hold hearing on net neutrality

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Communications and Technology subcommittee said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on the net neutrality issue on Dec. 10.

President Barack Obama stunned the telecom community on Monday by urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reclassify Internet service providers so they could be regulated more like public utilities as a way to preserve “net neutrality.”

“As the FCC moves closer to a vote that could put the government in control of the Internet, it is imperative that the Congress hears directly from all five commissioners and leading stakeholders,” the subcommittee’s chairman, Republican Representative Greg Walden, said in a statement.