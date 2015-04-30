FCC seeks to consolidate net neutrality cases in Washington court

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Tom Wheeler (L) and commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel talk at the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission wants a federal appeals court in Washington to hear the cases against its new internet regulations, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

The FCC asked other courts where such lawsuits have been filed to transfer their cases to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which had weighed the agency’s previous iterations of “net neutrality” rules in the past.