Obama says new FCC internet rules will protect innovation -White House
February 26, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says new FCC internet rules will protect innovation -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday praised new rules passed by the Federal Communications Commission on Internet service providers, thanking Americans who wrote to the regulator to weigh in on the issue.

“Today’s FCC decision will protect innovation and create a level playing field for the next generation of entrepreneurs - and it wouldn’t have happened without Americans like you,” Obama said in an open letter that the White House posted on the Internet.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott

