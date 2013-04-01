Three killed in 75-vehicle accident in Virginia

Rescue workers look over the scene on I-77 where approximately 75 vehicles were involved in an accident in Carroll County, Virginia near the North Carolina state line in this March 31, 2013 photo courtesy of WXII12-TV. REUTERS/WXII12-TV/Handout

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and 25 injured on Sunday in a 75-vehicle pile-up along a fog-shrouded stretch of Virginia highway, local media reports and the state’s department of transportation said.

The accident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the Fancy Gap Mountain area of Virginia, shutting down Interstate 77 in both directions, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

It said the accident backed up traffic for eight miles.

Police said heavy fog was to blame for the accident.