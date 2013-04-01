FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three killed in 75-vehicle accident in Virginia
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 1, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Three killed in 75-vehicle accident in Virginia

Brendan O'Brien

1 Min Read

Rescue workers look over the scene on I-77 where approximately 75 vehicles were involved in an accident in Carroll County, Virginia near the North Carolina state line in this March 31, 2013 photo courtesy of WXII12-TV. REUTERS/WXII12-TV/Handout

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and 25 injured on Sunday in a 75-vehicle pile-up along a fog-shrouded stretch of Virginia highway, local media reports and the state’s department of transportation said.

The accident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the Fancy Gap Mountain area of Virginia, shutting down Interstate 77 in both directions, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

It said the accident backed up traffic for eight miles.

Police said heavy fog was to blame for the accident.

Reporting By Brendan O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.