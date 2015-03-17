Obama to promote U.S. jobs, investment to international executives

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to reporters after meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny at the Oval Office during a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House in Washington March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will promote U.S. business investment programs to executives from Google Inc, BMW AG and other international companies on March 23 at an administration-led summit to boost job creation in the United States.

The Obama administration has been convening foreign delegates, investors and executives at its annual SelectUSA Investment Summit since 2013.

SelectUSA, created in 2011, is a federal effort to promote the United States as a business location.

This year’s summit is designed to connect investors with local, state and regional economic development organizations, the White House said in a statement.

More than 2,600 people from nearly 80 countries are expected to attend, including Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google, and David Rubenstein, co-chief executive of the Carlyle Group LP, the White House said.