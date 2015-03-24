Obama administration economist sees good reason for high stocks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - High U.S. stock prices are reasonable because there are so many competitive and innovative U.S. firms, a top Obama administration economist said on Tuesday.

“The microeconomics of the equity market, I think, are very compelling,” Nathan Sheets, the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for international affairs, said at a conference on foreign investment in the United States.

U.S. stock prices have risen strongly since taking a hit in the 2007-09 recession and Sheets said it was unusual for them to rise so much when long-term interest rates are so low.

“But when you look at the underlying macro and micro economics realities of the U.S. economy in particular I think that this makes sense,” Sheets said.

“There are a lot of strong, competitive, innovative U.S. firms. And we see this in the macro data in terms of their competitiveness and profitability, and I think it is also reflecting itself in equity valuations,” he added.