Shooting at Iowa courthouse leaves one dead, one injured
September 9, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

Shooting at Iowa courthouse leaves one dead, one injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - One man was killed and another injured in a shooting and scuffle at an eastern Iowa courthouse on Tuesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Francis “Gus” Glaser, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, was attending the weekly meeting of the county board of supervisors when he took out a gun and shot at another person who was leaving the meeting, the sheriff’s office said.

A member of the board tackled Glaser, and in the struggle, Glaser was killed by a shot fired from his own gun.

The board member was injured in the struggle but was treated at a local hospital and released, according to the statement.

The courthouse was closed for the rest of the day while the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was looking into the incident.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Fiona Ortiz; editing by Sandra Maler, G Crosse

