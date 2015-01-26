Iowa governor to spend night in hospital after falling ill

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad speaks following victory at the Republican election night rally for the U.S. midterm elections in West Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Six-term Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is being treated for flu-like symptoms and will spend Monday night in a Des Moines hospital after falling ill at a public event earlier in the day, the governor’s office said.

Branstad, 68, told reporters earlier on Monday he was suffering from a bad cold and then became ill during a visit to a research facility in Johnston, Iowa, a Des Moines suburb. He was taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

“He is being observed and hydrated after having flu-like symptoms,” spokesman Jimmy Centers said in a statement. “The governor has been admitted and will be kept overnight out of an abundance of caution.”

Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds, who also has been battling a cold, have canceled public events for Tuesday to rest and recover from seasonal illness, Centers said. Branstad had received a flu shot this season, Centers added.

Branstad, who had varicose vein surgery at the end of December, has a history of heart problems. Doctors inserted a stent after a heart attack in December 2000 and inserted a second stent in 2010 after routine tests found a partially blocked artery.

Branstad, a Republican, served four terms as Iowa’s governor from 1983 to 1999 and then returned to win election in 2010 and re-election last November.