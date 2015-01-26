FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa governor to spend night in hospital after falling ill
January 26, 2015 / 7:03 PM / 3 years ago

Iowa governor to spend night in hospital after falling ill

Kay Henderson

2 Min Read

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad speaks following victory at the Republican election night rally for the U.S. midterm elections in West Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Six-term Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is being treated for flu-like symptoms and will spend Monday night in a Des Moines hospital after falling ill at a public event earlier in the day, the governor’s office said.

Branstad, 68, told reporters earlier on Monday he was suffering from a bad cold and then became ill during a visit to a research facility in Johnston, Iowa, a Des Moines suburb. He was taken by ambulance to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

“He is being observed and hydrated after having flu-like symptoms,” spokesman Jimmy Centers said in a statement. “The governor has been admitted and will be kept overnight out of an abundance of caution.”

Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds, who also has been battling a cold, have canceled public events for Tuesday to rest and recover from seasonal illness, Centers said. Branstad had received a flu shot this season, Centers added.

Branstad, who had varicose vein surgery at the end of December, has a history of heart problems. Doctors inserted a stent after a heart attack in December 2000 and inserted a second stent in 2010 after routine tests found a partially blocked artery.

Branstad, a Republican, served four terms as Iowa’s governor from 1983 to 1999 and then returned to win election in 2010 and re-election last November.

Reporting by Kay Henderson in Des Moines and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Susan Heavey, Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

