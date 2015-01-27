Iowa Governor Branstad released from Des Moines hospital

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad speaks following victory at the Republican election night rally for the U.S. midterm elections in West Des Moines, Iowa, in this file photo taken November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

(Reuters) - Six-term Iowa Governor Terry Branstad was released from a Des Moines hospital on Tuesday morning in good condition after being treated for mild flu with dehydration, the governor’s office said.

Branstad, 68, became ill on Monday during a visit to a research facility in Johnston, Iowa, a Des Moines suburb.

Both Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds, who has been battling a cold, have canceled public events for the rest of the week to allow time to rest and recuperate, the governor’s office said.

”We have ruled out other contributing factors, including cardiac issues and stroke,“ said Kevin J. Cunningham, Branstad’s personal physician, in a statement. ”Governor Branstad will be able to resume a normal work schedule in the near future.”

Branstad, who had varicose vein surgery at the end of December, has a history of heart problems. Doctors inserted a stent after a heart attack in December 2000 and inserted a second stent in 2010 after routine tests found a partially blocked artery.

Branstad, a Republican, served four terms as Iowa’s governor from 1983 to 1999 and then returned to win election in 2010 and re-election last November.