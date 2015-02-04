FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train carrying ethanol derails, catches fire in Iowa: report
February 4, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Train carrying ethanol derails, catches fire in Iowa: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An 11-car train carrying ethanol derailed on Wednesday north of Dubuque, Iowa and three railcars were on fire and another three had fallen into the Mississippi River, the Dubuque Telegraph Herald reported.

Two people who were on the train were safe and an area around the accident was evacuated as a precaution, but there were no homes close by, the newspaper said, citing fire and emergency personnel.

The accident occurred around 11:20 a.m. local time in a remote location and access for emergency crews had been difficult, the newspaper reported.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney

