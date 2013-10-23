University of Iowa aide emails nude photos instead of study guide

(Reuters) - University of Iowa officials are exploring disciplinary options after a teaching assistant accidentally sent nude images of herself in an email attachment to her students, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The aide told university officials the attachment was sent by mistake on Tuesday and “she regrets her actions,” spokesman Tom Moore said in an email.

A plea from the university for students to delete the message was widely ignored and the images went viral on the Internet. They showed the teaching assistant and a man, both nude and in different locations, in a sexually charged video chat.

The website totalfratmove.com, which first publicized the incident, posted a screen grab of the email, with the sender’s name blackened out, and a message offering solutions to two math problems.

A student in the math class tweeted that the teaching assistant appeared “very rattled” when she came to class on Wednesday morning.

“This incident was inappropriate, and the university will look into it and take appropriate actions under our policies and procedures,” Moore said.