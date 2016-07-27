FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. looking into reports of Iranian-American detained in Iran
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2016 / 7:53 PM / a year ago

U.S. looking into reports of Iranian-American detained in Iran

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it is looking into reports that Iran has detained a third U.S. citizen of Iranian descent but declined to provide details.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the detention of an unnamed visiting U.S. citizen, the latest in a string of arrests of dual nationals, but declined to say what charges they might face, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

However, an Iranian Judiciary spokesman said the person's arrest took place in the northeastern city of Gorgan and that the trial "may be held" in Tehran, Fars reported.

An Iranian-American man, California-based Robin Reza Shahini was detained while visiting his mother in Gorgan earlier in July, according to Shahini's friends.

"We've seen reports of the detention (in) Iran of a person reported to be a U.S. citizen, and I can tell you we are looking into that," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters, saying he had no more information to offer.

The two other U.S. citizens of Iranian descent detained in Iran are businessman Siamak Namazi and his father Baquer Namazi. Iran does not recognize dual nationality, which prevents Western embassies from visiting such detainees.

Iranian dual nationals from the United States, Britain, Canada and France are behind bars on various charges, including espionage or collaborating with a hostile government. Some are kept to be used for a prisoner exchange with Western countries, according to prisoners, their families and diplomats.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.