Iran sought U.S. apology for 'violating' territorial waters: Iranian official

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that Tehran had asked the United States for an apology after its sailors were arrested for “violating” Iran’s waters.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in touch with U.S. Secretary of State Kerry,” the Guard’s naval commander, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, said in an interview broadcast live on state television.

“Zarif took a firm stance as the sailors had violated Iran’s territorial waters and asked the United States for an apology,” he added.