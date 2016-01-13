FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran sought U.S. apology for 'violating' territorial waters: Iranian official
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

Iran sought U.S. apology for 'violating' territorial waters: Iranian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that Tehran had asked the United States for an apology after its sailors were arrested for “violating” Iran’s waters.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in touch with U.S. Secretary of State Kerry,” the Guard’s naval commander, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, said in an interview broadcast live on state television.

“Zarif took a firm stance as the sailors had violated Iran’s territorial waters and asked the United States for an apology,” he added.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

