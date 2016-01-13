FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran state TV shows footage of U.S. sailor apologizing
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 7:17 PM / 2 years ago

Iran state TV shows footage of U.S. sailor apologizing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian state television on Wednesday released footage of a detained U.S. sailor in which he apologizes for his patrol boat having entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf by mistake.

“It was a mistake, that was our fault, and we apologize for our mistake,” the sailor, who was introduced as a U.S. navy commander, said in English on IRIB state TV.

“My navigation system showed I was in Iranian waters but I made a mistake and entered,” the television quoted him as also saying.

All 10 detained sailors were released by Iran on Wednesday morning after being held overnight, quickly ending an incident that rattled nerves days ahead of the expected implementation of a landmark nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Heinrich/Ruth Pitchford

