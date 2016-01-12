FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iranian Revolutionary Guards detain U.S. boats with 10 crew in Gulf: Fars news agency
January 12, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian Revolutionary Guards detain U.S. boats with 10 crew in Gulf: Fars news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Revolutionary Guards have detained two U.S. boats with 10 crew aboard after the vessels “illegally” entered Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf, the semi-official Fars news agency said early on Wednesday.

“These two boats were seized by Revolutionary Guard naval forces near Farsi Island 2 km inside Iranian territorial waters,” Fars reported. It gave no further detail.

In Washington on Tuesday, a senior Obama administration official said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that the U.S. sailors in Iranian custody would be allowed to continue their journey promptly. A U.S. defense official said nine men and one woman sailor were being held by Iran and that they had been aboard two riverine patrol boats.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich

