FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Guards say U.S. sailors will probably be released: Tasnim
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 13, 2016 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Guards say U.S. sailors will probably be released: Tasnim

Police officers secure the area after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Ten U.S. sailors detained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) will “probably” be released, the IRGC’s top naval commander was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“The final order will be issued soon and they will probably be released,” IRGC Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Guards.

Iran said it detained the 10 sailors who were in two patrol boats, in its territorial waters on Tuesday. Fadavi said the Guards’ investigation showed a broken navigation system had led the sailors into Iranian waters.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.