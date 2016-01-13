Iran's Guards say U.S. sailors will probably be released: Tasnim

DUBAI (Reuters) - Ten U.S. sailors detained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) will “probably” be released, the IRGC’s top naval commander was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“The final order will be issued soon and they will probably be released,” IRGC Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Guards.

Iran said it detained the 10 sailors who were in two patrol boats, in its territorial waters on Tuesday. Fadavi said the Guards’ investigation showed a broken navigation system had led the sailors into Iranian waters.